StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics narrowed its annual losses after cost cutting helped offset a fall in sales.
Pre-tax losses for the year through November amounted to £0.6 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £6.3 million.
Revenue fell to £43.6 million, down from $44.6 million.
Synectics declared a final dividend of 1.5p per share, which it said recognised a profitable second half and strong balance sheet.
'The second half of the year saw the company return to profit, on a restructured cost base, delivering a significant reduction in losses,' chief executive Paul Webb said.
'The board is confident that the company's excellent customer relationships in attractive markets, coupled with its talented and committed teams, provide sound foundations for a strong recovery and sustained growth.'
