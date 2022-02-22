StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D Pharma said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared investigational new drug applications for the company's two live biotherapeutics to treat Parkinson's disease.
MRx0005 and MRx0029 were two unique single strain Live Biotheraputic candidates, which have been shown pre-clinically to have positive impacts on multiple key aspects of Parkinson's disease pathology, the company said.
The company expects to initiate a first-in-human phase I clinical trial in people with Parkinson's disease in mid-2022.
The study would evaluate the safety and tolerability of MRx0005 or MRx0029 in separate cohorts of patients with Parkinson's disease.
In addition to safety, the study would measure biomarkers relating to the mechanisms of action of the candidate LBPs.
