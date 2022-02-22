StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct said it expected to meet expectations as growth in store sales offset weaker online sales amid easing pandemic restrictions.
For the fiscal year ended 31 January 2022, revenue was expected to grow 7.2% to £72.5 million, with online sales down 4.3% but retail store sales up 19.9%.
Pre IFRS-16 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, or amortisation, or EBITDA, of no less than £5.0 million for FY22, in line with market expectations, representing a 'significant' improvement with growth of over 25% on the prior year.
'The new financial year has started with a return to a more traditional channel split following the removal of most pandemic restrictions in the UK and in many of the company's key European markets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
