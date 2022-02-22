StockMarketWire.com - Oil company PetroTal said it expected to resume dividends by the fourth quarter of 2022.
The company had approved a 2022 capital programme of $120 million, which it said was expected to generate material free cash flow, allowing for the resumption of dividends.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
