StockMarketWire.com - Utility supplier to small businesses Yu said it had been appointed by UK regulator Ofgem as supplier of last resort for Whoop Energy and Xcel Power.
Yu had agreed to take on their electricity and gas customer books with immediate effect.
Whoop Energy supplied gas and electricity to 262 customer accounts, of which 212 were non-domestic SME customers and 50 domestic customers, across 401 meter points.
Xcel supplied gas to 274 non-domestic customers.
