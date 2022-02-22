StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining said it had recorded significant intercepts at the Alford East copper and gold project in South Australia.

A phase-two diamond drilling program was being designed, including continuing hydrogeology and hydrometallurgical studies.

'The success of our first phase of drilling, with significant uplift in copper and gold grade, adjacent to the Netherleigh Fault, is very exciting and suggests the potential for extended zones of higher-grade copper and gold along strike and at depth,' managing director Nicole Galloway Warland said.

'Demonstrating Thor's greater understanding of the geological and structural constraints through the new geological modelling is critical to the overall project's development, especially as we plan our second phase of drilling and progress our hydrometallurgical studies.'


