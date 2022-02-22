StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging company Image Scan warned on performance as delayed orders was expected to weigh on results.
The company said that it was unlikely that the second half would be 'sufficiently strong' to enable the company to fully recover the first half loss.
Orders had been delayed, causing the momentum built up in the second half of FY21 to stall.
'This is now expected to result in the Company making a significant loss for the first half,' the company added.
