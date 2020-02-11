News Results for Tui AG (TUI)
-
16:42FTSE firms as US equities hit fresh highs
UK stocks finished higher on Tuesday with US equities posting record highs after Jay Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the impact from the spread of the coronavirus....
-
12:02FTSE firms as European equities continue to rebound
UK stocks traded substantially higher by lunchtime on Tuesday, European equities rebounding following a rally on Asian exchanges as Chinese factory staff slowly began returning to work, even as the...
-
08:30UK stocks open 1% higher as Chinese factories slowly reopen
UK stocks opened substantially higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally on Asian exchanges, as Chinese factory staff slowly began returning to work even as the coronavirus death toll...
-
07:13TUI books first-quarter loss as Boeing 737 MAX grounding weighs
Travel company TUI booked a first-quarter loss as the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft continued to weigh during what is a traditionally quieter seasonal period for the European tourism...
-
10 Feb
10:40Broker Forecast - Goldman Sachs issues a broker note on TUI AG
Goldman Sachs today reaffirms its sell investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 10p (from 9.50p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided...
-
07 Feb
16:41FTSE finishes in the red as coronavirus fears persist
UK stocks stumbled on Friday, giving up weekly gains as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak persisted, even after the World Health Organisation said that the drop in the...
-
07 Feb
11:49FTSE softens as coronavirus hits Burberry sales
UK stocks pared weekly gains on Friday as the coronavirus death toll reached 638 and luxury fashion retailer Burberry warned the disease outbreak was hurting its bottom line. At 11.38, the...
-
07 Feb
08:25UK stocks open 0.2% lower as coronvirus hits Burberry sales
UK stocks pared weekly gains on Friday, opening 0.2% lower as the coronavirus death toll reached 638 and luxury fashion retailer Burberry warned the disease outbreak was hurting its bottom line....
-
07 Feb
08:02TUI sells cruise assets to JV with Royal Caribbean for €700m
Travel company TUI said it had sold its Hapag-Lloyd cruise-ship asset into an equal joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises for an expected €700m. The venture, to be named TUI Cruises, would be...
-
30 Jan
10:30Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today reaffirms its equal weight investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 850p (from 900p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data...
-
29 Jan
08:40Broker Forecast - HSBC issues a broker note on TUI AG
HSBC today upgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to buy (from hold). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by www.sharesmagazine.co.uk
-
17 Jan
15:40Broker Forecast - Goldman Sachs issues a broker note on TUI AG
Goldman Sachs today initiates coverage of TUI AG (LON:TUI) with a sell investment rating and price target of 9.50p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
20 Dec
10:40Broker Forecast - HSBC issues a broker note on TUI AG
HSBC today reaffirms its hold investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1040p (from 700p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
19 Dec
09:40Broker Forecast - Berenberg issues a broker note on TUI AG
Berenberg today downgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to hold (from buy) and cut its price target to 950p (from 1200p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts...
-
13 Dec
10:20Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its neutral investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 970p (from 1020p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
11 Dec
10:08TUI expects to pay lower dividend from 2020; apply floor price
Travel company TUI said it would introduce a new dividend policy that was expected to offer investors lower payouts, but also apply a minimum floor. For the 2020 financial year onward, the company...
-
29 Nov
11:00Broker Forecast - Exane BNP Paribas issues a broker note on TUI AG
Exane BNP Paribas today downgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to neutral (from outperform). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
22 Oct
10:00Broker Forecast - Morgan Stanley issues a broker note on TUI AG
Morgan Stanley today downgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to equal weight (from overweight) and cut its price target to 1050p (from 1150p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com...
-
22 Oct
09:40Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its neutral investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1020p (from 900p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
24 Sep
16:35UK stocks extend losses on firmer sterling
Early gains in UK stocks reversed after the supreme court ruled that prime minister Johnson illegally prorogued parliament, which sent the pound higher. At 16:30, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was...
-
24 Sep
12:38UK stocks give up gains as sterling rallies
UK stocks gave up earlier gains after the pound gained following the supreme court ruling that prime minister Johnson illegally prorogued parliament. At 12:27, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was...
-
24 Sep
10:10Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today upgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to neutral (from sell) and raised its price target to 900p (from 740p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data...
-
24 Sep
09:13UK stocks open 0.3% higher as trade tensions cool
UK stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks. At 0909, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 19.28 points, or 0.3%, at 7.345.36. Travel company TUI gained...
-
24 Sep
07:18TUI reiterates earnings guidance as it moves to assist Thomas Cook customers
Travel company TUI reiterated its underlying earnings guidance and said its summer season was closing out in line with its expectations. In a trading update issued in the wake of the collapse...
-
23 Sep
16:42Airlines take off following Thomas Cook collapse
With markets spending Monday in the red on weak Eurozone PMI surveys, the FTSE 100 index spent the bulk of the session at a loss. However, the decline was moderated by losses for the pound due to...
-
23 Sep
11:49FTSE falls as trade tensions linger and Thomas Cook collapses
UK stocks traded lower on Monday following the release of weak French and German manufacturing data, while concerns lingered over the state of US-China trade relations. At 11.30, the benchmark...
-
23 Sep
08:58UK stocks open 0.4% lower; Thomas Cook collapses
UK stocks opened lower on Monday following the release of weak French and German manufacturing data, while concerns lingered over the state of US-China trade relations. At 0854, the benchmark FTSE...
-
06 Sep
09:20Broker Forecast - Morgan Stanley issues a broker note on TUI AG
Morgan Stanley today upgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to overweight (from equal weight). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
13 Aug
17:08UK stocks swing back into profit on US trade move
UK stocks reverse course in late trading on Tuesday as the US delayed introducing 10% tariffs on some holiday-shopping items, sending global markets surging. At 1645 the benchmark FTSE 100 index...
-
13 Aug
12:09UK stocks slip further in midday trade
UK stocks continued lower on Tuesday in the wake of substantial falls on Wall Street triggered by rising bond yields that are stoking recession fears. At midday, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was...
-
13 Aug
12:02UK stocks slip further in midday trade
UK stocks continued lower on Tuesday in the wake of substantial falls on Wall Street triggered by rising bond yields that are stoking recession fears. At midday, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was...
-
13 Aug
08:59FTSE opens 0.3% lower as rising bond yields stoke recession fears
UK stocks opened lower on Tuesday in the wake of substantial falls on Wall Street triggered by rising bond yields that are stoking recession fears. At 0854, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down...
-
13 Aug
07:22TUI third-quarter profit sinks 55%; reiterates full-year earnings guidance
Travel company TUI posted a 55% fall in third-quarter profit after it was hurt by lower consumer confidence and the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, though it stuck to its full-year earnings...
-
21 May
10:20Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its sell investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 720p (from 730p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
20 May
16:45UK stocks recover some ground despite Google blocking Huawei
The FTSE 100 finished Monday down at 0.5% at 7,310.88, off its lows for the day, after Google barred Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from updates to the Android operating system. The news...
-
20 May
12:01FTSE 100 sinks with housebuilders under pressure
The FTSE 100 was down 0.9% by midday at 7,282.50 as global market sentiment weakened. Housebuilding stocks were under the cosh, Barratt Developments leading the way lower with a 3% decline on weak...
-
16 May
12:20Broker Forecast - Citigroup issues a broker note on TUI AG
Citigroup today reaffirms its buy investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 1150p (from 1300p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
15 May
16:43Stocks rise on hopes of Chinese financial stimulus
The markets appear to be hoping for Beijing to step in to support the Chinese economy after weak data overnight. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% to 2,842.14 by 4.30pm UK time. The FTSE 100 was further...
-
15 May
11:57FTSE falls flat after Eurozone growth numbers
The FTSE 100 was broadly unchanged by midday at 7,239.59. This was better than other European markets which fell after Eurozone growth figures which were broadly as expected but still suggested the...
-
15 May
09:09UK stocks open 0.1% lower as Sterling strengthens
UK stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the pound perked up, hurting companies with overseas earnings. At 0900, the FTSE 100 was down 9.70 points, or 0.1%, at 7.231.90. DIY group Kingfisher...
-
15 May
07:24TUI losses deepen in weak travel market
Travel company TUI booked a deeper second-quarter loss owing to a more subdued travel market pestered by Brexit uncertainty. Net losses for the three months through March amounted to €175.1m,...
-
13 May
10:30Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today reaffirms its equal weight investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 900p (from 1200p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data...
-
10 May
10:10Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its sell investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 730p (from 670p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
09 May
11:40Broker Forecast - Numis issues a broker note on TUI AG
Numis today initiates coverage of TUI AG (LON:TUI) with a buy investment rating and price target of 1025p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
03 Apr
10:40Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its sell investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 670p (from 740p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
29 Mar
16:42FTSE takes advantage of fall in sterling after May's Brexit deal defeated again
The FTSE 100 continued to take advantage of a weaker pound after MPs rejected UK Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement. By the close, the blue-chip index was up 0.6% at 7,279. Wall...
-
29 Mar
12:00FTSE higher as optimism over China-US trade talks builds
The FTSE 100 traded up 0.4% by midday to 7,264.41 amid ongoing Brexit-related volatility in sterling and after gains in Asia overnight on hopes China is heading towards a resolution of its trade...
-
29 Mar
08:54UK stocks open 0.5% higher as May readies Brexit deal for vote
UK stocks opened higher on Friday amid renewed hope of progress in US-China trade talks and as Theresa May prepared to put a new version of her Brexit deal to another vote in parliament. At 0847,...
-
29 Mar
08:16TUI slashes earnings guidance due to Boeing 737 Max grounding
Travel company TUI slashed its annual earnings guidance to reflect the cost of having to mitigate for the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The company said it expected to incur a minimum...
-
14 Mar
16:59FTSE rises as sterling dips ahead of another Brexit vote
Sterling eased back despite the House of Commons voting against a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday evening, helping the FTSE 100 gain 0.4% to 7,185. After the UK market close MPs will have a further...
-
15 Feb
10:10Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its sell investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 740p (from 1090p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
12 Feb
16:48FTSE fails to follow Wall Street higher
The FTSE 100 failed to tap into strong momentum elsewhere as European and US equities rallied on positive progress on border security for the US-Mexico border, potentially avoiding another US...
-
12 Feb
12:01Global equities rise after new deal cuts likelihood of another US government shutdown
It was mostly a sea of green across global equities as the likelihood of another US government shutdown lessened thanks to an agreement over border security for the US-Mexico border. At midday,...
-
12 Feb
09:02UK stocks open 0.5% stronger amid US shutdown progress
UK stocks opened on higher Tuesday after signs the US would avoid another government shutdown boosted global markets. At 0858, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 37.88 points, or 0.5%, at...
-
12 Feb
07:23TUI losses deepen in first quarter; sticks to downgraded guidance
Travel company TUI posted a deeper earnings loss in its fiscal first quarter, as weather conditions and a weaker pound caused by Brexit uncertainty crimped margins. Underlying Ebita for the three...
-
08 Feb
09:20Broker Forecast - Citigroup issues a broker note on TUI AG
Citigroup today upgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to buy (from neutral) and cut its price target to 1300p (from 1550p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts...
-
08 Feb
09:00Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today downgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to equal weight (from overweight). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
07 Feb
16:59Sterling strength hits FTSE
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged and cut its UK growth forecasts, however its commitment to continuing gradual increases in rates helped boost sterling. A stronger pound is bad...
-
07 Feb
11:31FTSE 100 falters by lunchtime
Amid a raft of corporate news, weak economic forecasts from Europe and continued volatility in sterling the FTSE 100 trades lower. Approaching midday the index was down 0.3% to 7,152.44. Other...
-
08 Jan
10:30Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its sell investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 1090p (from 1200p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
13 Dec
16:57FTSE slips on lower growth forecasts for Europe
The FTSE 100 dipped 2.7 points to 6,877 after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi lowered growth forecasts for Europe. In Europe and Wall Street, most of the indices slipped into the red...
-
13 Dec
12:00Stronger sterling helps halt FTSE progress
The FTSE 100 was lower by lunchtime on Thursday as sterling stabilised amid hopes Theresa May's survival of a leadership challenge would help bring some calm to the Brexit process. By midday the...
-
13 Dec
09:08FTSE 100 slightly higher as May makes it through confidence vote
The FTSE 100 opened slightly higher on Thursday and sterling was steady after Theresa May survived a confidence vote of Conservative MPs to continue as Prime Minister. Underlying earnings growth...
-
13 Dec
08:47TUI reports full year revenue and earnings growth
Travel agent TUI reported turnover up 5% to €19.5bn and core earnings up 10.9% to €1.15bn in the year to 30 September. The company reiterated guidance of at least 10% CAGR in underlying EBITA in...
-
26 Oct
10:50Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today downgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to sell (from neutral) and cut its price target to 1200p (from 1600p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data...
-
28 Sep
10:20Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today reaffirms its overweight investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 1700p (from 1800p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data...
-
27 Sep
16:46FTSE gains momentum on weaker pound
The FTSE 100 took advantage of a dip in the pound and a strong open in the US, rising 0.4% to 7,545. British Gas owner Centrica was among the top risers, up 2.8% at 153.5p followed by National...
-
27 Sep
11:46FTSE rises despite weak trading in Asia and US
UK equities gained positive momentum despite a weak performance in the US and Asia after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday. Gains in utilities offset weakness in the mining...
-
27 Sep
09:10UK stocks down 0.17% lower in quiet start
UK stocks edged lower in a muted start to the session on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised US short-term interest rates for the third time this year, as expected. At 0858, the benchmark...
-
27 Sep
07:34TUI Group confirms guidance of 10% EBITA growth despite hot summer
Holiday company TUI Group said trading had remained in line with expectations despite the hot summer in its main markets and therefore confirmed its guidance for underlying earnings to rise at...
-
09 Aug
16:59Weaker oil majors hold FTSE back
The FTSE 100 remained in negative territory as oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell failed to bounce back from earlier weakness. BP retreated 2.1% to 564.4p and Shell declined 1.8% to £26.04. The...
-
09 Aug
11:48FTSE falls amid declining oil majors
Weakness in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as several stocks going ex-dividend, dragged the FTSE 100 into the red, leaving the index trading 0.7% lower at 7,724 around midday. Shell...
-
25 Jul
13:10Broker Forecast - UBS issues a broker note on TUI AG
UBS today reaffirms its neutral investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and cut its price target to 1600p (from 1702p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
03 May
11:20Broker Forecast - Deutsche Bank issues a broker note on TUI AG
Deutsche Bank today reaffirms its buy investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1800p (from 1600p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data...
-
22 Feb
14:00Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today reaffirms its overweight investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1800p (from 1790p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts...
-
16 Feb
08:40Broker Forecast - HSBC issues a broker note on TUI AG
HSBC today reaffirms its buy investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1735p (from 1525p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Broker Forecasts data provided by...
-
13 Feb
16:46Miners fail to lift FTSE after copper rally
A 1.5% rally in the price of copper to $3.12 per pound lifted shares in miners, but this failed to push the FTSE 100 into positive territory. The FTSE retreated 0.1% to 77,168. Glencore (GLEN)...
-
13 Feb
11:53FTSE flat on threat of energy price cap
The FTSE was struggling for direction on Tuesday as stronger miners failed to offset weakness in utility stocks on a report suggesting a planned energy cap should be introduced urgently. United...
-
13 Feb
07:14TUI Group affirms earnings guidance as first-quarter revenue rises 8.1%
Travel agent TUI Group boosted first-quarter revenue after demand remained strong for Western Mediterranean destinations and continued to recover for holiday spots in Turkey and North Africa....
-
12 Jan
10:40Broker Forecast - JP Morgan Cazenove issues a broker note on TUI AG
JP Morgan Cazenove today downgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to neutral (from overweight) and raised its price target to 1620p (from 1345p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
13 Dec
16:56FTSE struggles to gain momentum as utilities fall
Stronger miners failed to offset the effect of weaker utilities as the FTSE 100 dipped 3.9 points to 7,496. Shares in Glencore (GLEN) jumped 1.4% to 352.4p, followed by smaller gains by Fresnillo...
-
13 Dec
11:53Weaker housebuilders threaten to push FTSE lower
Underperforming housebuilders were starting to drag the FTSE 100 into the red at lunchtime. Persimmon (PSN) was among the biggest fallers, down 2.3% to £25.90. Barratt Development (BDEV) and...
-
13 Dec
07:20TUI Group profits jump
TUI Group posted a large rise full-year profit as bookings for its travel offerings improved across Europe. The company posted a pre-tax profit of €1.08b, up 77% from €618m in the previous year....
-
11 Dec
11:50Broker Forecast - Deutsche Bank issues a broker note on TUI AG
Deutsche Bank today reaffirms its buy investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1550p (from 1350p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
20 Nov
10:20Broker Forecast - HSBC issues a broker note on TUI AG
HSBC today initiates coverage of TUI AG (LON:TUI) with a buy investment rating and price target of 1525p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
28 Sep
09:52TUI maintains profit guidance
TUI has maintained its guidance of at least 10% growth in underlying EBITDA for the financial year 2016/17, despite the impact of the recent hurricanes. Friedrich Joussen, chief executive of TUI...
-
05 Sep
13:40Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today reaffirms its overweight investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1480p (from 1270p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
01 Sep
16:43Stocks end week on a bright note
Faster than expected growth in European and Asian manufacturing activity put a shine on construction and mining companies, helping to lift the FTSE 100 by nearly 18 points to 7,448. The positive...
-
14 Aug
16:53Positive broker notes support gains at TUI and SSE
Thompson owner TUI (TUI) was the biggest blue-chip riser thanks to Credit Suisse's upgrade of the stock from 'underperform' to 'neutral'. TUI was up 4.7% to £12.89 on the positive note. Credit...
-
14 Aug
15:08Broker views: Travel, mining and staffing
Equity analysts at Credit Suisse have moderated their investment rating on TUI (LON:TUI) and moved to a neutral rating (from underperform) believing the near-term risks faced by the travel operator...
-
14 Aug
08:10Broker Forecast - Credit Suisse issues a broker note on TUI AG
Credit Suisse today upgrades its investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) to neutral (from underperform) and raised its price target to 1300p (from 1100p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
11 Jul
16:45FTSE falls on quiet day for corporate news
The FTSE 100 remained in the red with a lack of catalysts to boost the index. Among the fallers was Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF), which was down 4% to £28.45. At the close, the...
-
11 Jul
11:58Difficult UK retail environment weighs on Marks & Spencer
The UK retail sector remained tough for Marks & Spencer (MKS). Shares in the company dipped 4.2% to 324.8p after like-for-like sales fell. This had a negative read across for its rival Next...
-
11 Jul
07:26TUI AG places remaining Hapag-Lloyd AG shares
TUI AG has completed the placement of all its remaining 8.5m ordinary shares in Hapag-Lloyd AG, raising net proceeds of €244.4m. Following settlement of the sale, TUI AG would no longer have any...
-
11 Jul
07:06TUI AG places remaining Hapag-Lloyd AG shares
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
15 Jun
13:32TUI completes sale of Travelopia
TUI AG has confirmed that the Company has completed the sale of Travelopia to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & co. L.P. for £325m, after all conditions and regulatory approvals were satisfied. At...
-
16 May
08:40Broker Forecast - Barclays Capital issues a broker note on TUI AG
Barclays Capital today reaffirms its overweight investment rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI) and raised its price target to 1280p (from 1240p). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
-
15 May
16:54FTSE 100 up as miners, oilies gain with resources prices
The FTSE 100 managed a Monday rise as miners gained with the prices of metals, while oil majors firmed alongside the prices of crude. At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 18.98 points, or 0.26%, at...
-
15 May
11:59FTSE flat despite rally in oil and mining sectors
Oil firms and miners dominated the FTSE 100 on reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia would 'do whatever it takes' to push oil prices higher. Brent crude oil rallied 2.7% to $52.21 per barrel on the...
-
15 May
08:46FTSE rises with sterling, rebounding resources stocks
The FTSE was rising in early deals as sterling continued to firm against both the dollar and euro, following the Dax and Cac 40 north as miners and oilies were respectively boosted by improved...