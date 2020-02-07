Economic and Market News for 7 February 2020
-
14:09Syncona portfolio company Freeline presented haemophilia treatment trial data
Life sciences investor Syncona said portfolio company Freeline was presenting further data from an ongoing trial investigating a novel gene therapy for treating haemophilia B. The data was being...
-
13:40InfraStrata extends public consultation period for Islandmagee project licence
Infrastructure developer InfraStrata said it had extended an ongoing public consultation period for a marine licence related to its Islandmagee gas storage project in Northern Ireland. The...
-
13:34US unemployment rate rises to 3.6% even as 220K jobs created
The US non-farm unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in January, up from 3.5% in December, amid the creation of 225k jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The market had been expecting the...
-
13:22Gunsynd investee company Brazil Tungsten mulls rights issue or administration
Mining company investor Gunsynd confirmed that Brazil Tungsten, of which it owned 6.18%, had informed it that its working capital position was currently 'very constrained'. Brazil Tungsten...
-
13:16Totally wins dermatology services contract worth £8.4m over five years
Out-of-hospital services provider Totally said subsidiary About Health had won an up to £8.4m contract to provide dermatology services in the UK to Manchester & Trafford Clinical Commissioning...
-
13:12Arc Minerals to sell Sturec gold project in Slovakia to MetalsTech for up to $8m
Arc Minerals said it had agreed to sell its interest in the in Sturec gold project in Slovakia to MetalsTech for up to $8m including capped royalty payments. A binding sale and purchase agreement...
-
10:11Novacyt enjoys strong demand for coronavirus test
Dual-listed Paris based company Novacyt said it had experienced strong demand for its coronavirus test following the major outbreak of the disease originating in China. The company launched the...
-
10:04Rio Tinto shareholders request disclosure of emissions targets
Mining company Rio Tinto said shareholders would vote on a resolution at its annual general meeting in Australia requiring it to report carbon emissions targets. The Anglo-Australian miner, which...
-
10:00BioPharma Credit enters loan agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical
Life sciences debt investor BioPharma Credit said it had entered into a senior secured term loan agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical. Collegium Pharmaceutical, a publicly traded...
-
09:52Autins sees current performance in line with expectations despite challenging automotive backdrop
Autins said its current performance was in line with management expectations despite 'significant' challenges in the global automotive market. '2019 was one of recovery and continued strategic...
-
09:28Average UK house price up 0.4% in January to £240,054, says Halifax
UK house prices rose by 0.4% to an average of £240,054 in January, compared to December, according to lender Halifax. Compared to January 2019, house prices for the month had risen 4.1%. Prices...
-
09:27Audioboom enters into $4m loan facility arrangement
Podcast company Audioboom said it had entered into a $4m secured loan facility arrangement with SPV Investments, a special purpose vehicle owned equally by chairman Tobin Ventures and Candy...
-
09:22Ilika to present at London investor conference
Solid-state battery technology company Ilika said it would exhibiting at an industry conference in London. Chief executive Graeme Purdy and chief financial officer Steve Boydell would present at...
-
09:16Active Energy in final stage of permit application as environmental authorities seek public information meeting
Renewable Energy business Active Energy said environmental authorities had requested a public information meeting be held for next month prior to issuing the company with a permit to construct its...
-
09:03DP Poland system sales rise 13% despite competition, labour inflation headwinds
DP Poland, operator of Domino's Pizza brand in Poland, said its annual system sales rose 13% even as the company faced competition and higher labour costs. System sales for the year through...
-
08:27Countrywide says sale of Lambert Smith Hampton 'imminent' following delay
Countrywide said the sale of Lambert Smith Hampton had been delayed due to buyer John Bengt Moeller being 'indisposed' in January, while logistical difficulties in transferring money also weighed....
-
08:19Admiral forecasts higher profit amid lower personal injury claims cost in UK motor business
Insurance company Admiral said it expected to report a higher annual profit thanks to surprisingly low UK personal injury claim costs, a situation it described as 'unusually positive'. Based on...
-
08:03HgCapital Trust invests £17.5m in smartTrade Technologies
HgCapital Trust said it alongside with other institutional investors would invest about £17.5m in smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions. The company acquired stakes...
-
08:02TUI sells cruise assets to JV with Royal Caribbean for €700m
Travel company TUI said it had sold its Hapag-Lloyd cruise-ship asset into an equal joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises for an expected €700m. The venture, to be named TUI Cruises, would be...
-
07:53Salt Lake Potash raises capital as it develops Australian project
Fertilizer company Salt Lake Potash said it had completed a share placement to raise A$23.5m (£12.2m), as it continues to develop its Mount Weld project in Australia. New shares in the company...
-
07:38Yew Grove REIT acquires six office buildings in Ireland for €25.3m
Irish commercial property asset investor Yew Grove REIT said it had completed its planned acquisition of a portfolio of six office buildings in Kildare county for €25.3m. The purchase price for...
-
07:31Midwich acquires Starin Marketing for up to $46.1m; launches share issue
Audo-visual equipment distributor Midwich said it had acquired US counterpart Starin Marketing for up to $46.1m (£35.7m), including debt. The acquisition sum included a $27.1m cash consideration...
-
07:26Watchstone completes sale of Canadian assets to LM
Technology company Watchstone said its Canadian subsidiary had completed the sale of PT Healthcare Solutions to LM. Watchstone had agreed last September to sell the Canadian assets for C$36.2m....
-
07:12Sequoia Economic Infrastructure appoints Anurag Gupta as risk chief
Infrastructure debt investor Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund said Anurag Gupta had been appointed as chief risk officer of its investment adviser. Gupta was joining from KPMG in...
-
07:09Mediclinic International cleared to acquire South Africa's Matlosana Medical
Healthcare services group Mediclinic International said it had gained competition clearance its planned acquisition of Matlosana Medical Health Services in South Africa. The acquisition, for which...
-
07:05Pets at Home appoints Ian Burke as chairman
Pet product and veterinary company Pets at Home said it had appointed Ian Burke as its new chairman, to replace Tony DeNunzio. Burke was currently chairman Studio Retail and was also a...
