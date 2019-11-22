StockMarketWire.com - Kin and Carta, an international digital transformation business, has announced the acquisition of Spire Digital, a private US-based digital transformation consulting firm.
Commenting on the acquisition, Kin + Carta's chief executive officer J Schwan, said: 'The acquisition of Spire Digital is directly in line with our growth strategy, delivering a strategic foothold in the western United States with a best-in-class software design and engineering capability that adds to our fast growing Innovation pillar.
'Spire has a strong reputation of delivering highly innovative solutions and building a winning culture that's hard to find. We're looking forward to bringing the Spire Digital team into the Kin + Carta Connective.'
At 9:56am: [LON:KCT] Kin and Carta share price was +2.2p at 91.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: