StockMarketWire.com - Fulham Shore, the owner of The Real Greek and Franco Manca restaurants, reported revenue growth of 9.3% to £36m for the six months to 29 September.
Pre-tax profit fell to £0.7m from £1.5m year-on-year. However this reflected new accounting standards and on a comparative basis profit after tax increased from £0.9m to £1m
The company opened seven new restaurants leading to an increase in pre-opening costs to £0.5m from £0.2m.
Current trading remained satisfactory but the sector's outlook was not helped by 'poor' consumer confidence, Fulham Shore said.
'Looking ahead, the board remains confident that Fulham Shore is well positioned for continued growth and a great future. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum in the period ahead,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
