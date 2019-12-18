StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Centamin said potential acquirer Endeavour would need to provide information requested for it to consider granting the latter more time to table a merger offer.
Both parties had agreed to conduct reciprocal due diligence in order to fully assess the value to shareholders of the potential combination.
But Endeavour said it was not willing to provide the information requested until Centamin agreed to extend the 31 December deadline, which required the former to make an offer for the company or walk away.
The gold miner previously rejected a proposal from Endeavour, saying it undervalued the company. The offer was based on an exchange ratio of 0.0846 Endeavour shares for each Centamin share.
'Centamin is disappointed that despite its efforts at constructive engagement, Endeavour has repeatedly refused to engage in a proper manner,' Centamin said. 'The company will determine whether to seek an extension of the deadline following its review of any information forthcoming from Endeavour,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
