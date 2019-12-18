StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture retailer Walker Greenbank said that chief financial officer Mike Gant had resigned with immediate effect in order to pursue other interests.
Michael Williamson, who had spent the past three years working on an interim and consultancy basis, had been appointed interim CFO, while a permanent replacement was found.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
