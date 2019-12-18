StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Marshall Motor said it had acquired a loss-making portfolio of Volkswagen and Skoda passenger and commercial vehicle franchises from Jardine Motor for up to £22.3m.
The businesses comprisd six Volkswagen passenger car franchises in Aylesbury, Harlow, Letchworth, Loughton, Milton Keynes and St Albans.
They also included a Volkswagen commercial vehicle franchise and bodyshop in Loughton and a Skoda passenger car franchise in Milton Keynes.
Aggregate revenue for the businesses was £196.1m in the year ended 31 December 2017 and £212.8m for the year ended 31 December 2018, with a pre-tax losses in those years of £3.3m and £2.8m, respectively.
'As a result, the acquisition is expected to be earnings dilutive in 2020 and 2021 whilst the group improves the operational performance of the businesses,' Marshall Motor said.
'We expect the deal to be earnings enhancing from 2022 onwards.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
