StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack warned that it would not meet its revenue guidance amid delays from commitments previously anticipated to be recognised in the year.
While all of the company's revenues for 2019 were expected to derive from programmatic advertising spend, which was growing month on month, they were not expected to be 'significant,' the company said.
A material uplift in revenues, however, were expected in 2020, it added.
Bidstack said it had been working closely with some of the world's largest names in computer game development and publishing.
At 8:24am: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was -4p at 8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
