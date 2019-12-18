StockMarketWire.com - Union Jack Oil said testing equipment had been sourced to assess the nature of an oil discovery at its West Newton prospect in England.
The West Newton A-2 appraisal discovery had originally been expected to contain natural gas, but testing was suspended because oil had also been identified at the site.
Pumping, surface separation, fluid storage tanks and other well testing equipment had now been sourced to undertake this work.
Regulatory approvals to re-commence testing were currently being sought.
The cost of the additional work was already covered by an earlier cash call, of which Union Jack had already paid for its share.
The estimated costs fit 'well within' the original test well budget, the company added.
Statutory planning permissions were also in place to drill two additional wells, the West Newton B-1 and B-2.
At 8:26am: [LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was -0.01p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
