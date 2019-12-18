StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software provider Gan noted official state figures showing that internet gaming win and sports wagering in the state of Pennsylvania had risen during the month of November.
Internet gaming win rose 95.3% from the previous month and total internet sports wagering handle was approximately $266.7m for the month of November, above both the $198.7m in the prior month and $158.2m in September.
Internet sports wagering gross revenue for the month of November rose to $17.3m from $14.5m the prior month.
At 8:44am: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was +1p at 144.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
