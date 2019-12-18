StockMarketWire.com - Rockfire Resources said high-grade gold had been intersected in the final two drill holes to test beneath the gold resource at its Plateau gold deposit in Australia's Queensland state.
Highlights included encountering 1 metres at 18.4 grams per tonne of gold, the second-highest gold grade encountered in drilling at Plateau.
'We're delighted that drilling beneath the Plateau resource has hit such excellent grades and widths,' chief executive David Price said.
'These results demonstrate that gold mineralisation extends deeper and provides strong growth potential for the resource.'
At 9:36am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.15p at 1.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
