StockMarketWire.com - Dillistone said non-executive director Giles Fearnley would assume the role of chairman at the end of December.
The company also said the costs of its plan to streamline its business remained unchanged, with the benefits expected to take effect from 2020.
Fearnley was currently managing director of bus for First Group.
The company previously detailed plans to simplify the structure of its legal entities and team structures that had cross-group responsibilities, rather than the previous siloed approach which was the legacy of the acquisitions made by the company over its history.
These changes would come into effect on 31 December.
As anticipated, the costs of the reorganisation remained in line with its estimate of less than £600k, adding that the benefits to reduce cost base would be seen from 2020 onwards, it added.
