StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said it had been chosen to participate in a graphene project led by Airbus.

Funded by the European Commission, the so-called Graphene Flagship project facilitated cooperation between partners to accelerate the timeline for industry acceptance of graphene technologies.

The particular sub-project in which Versarien would participate would focus on graphene enhanced thermoelectric ice protection systems.

To fund its participation, the company had received approval for a €350k grant from Graphene Flagship.


At 9:43am: [LON:VRS] Versarien PLC share price was +0.5p at 91.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com