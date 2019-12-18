StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said it had been chosen to participate in a graphene project led by Airbus.
Funded by the European Commission, the so-called Graphene Flagship project facilitated cooperation between partners to accelerate the timeline for industry acceptance of graphene technologies.
The particular sub-project in which Versarien would participate would focus on graphene enhanced thermoelectric ice protection systems.
To fund its participation, the company had received approval for a €350k grant from Graphene Flagship.
At 9:43am: [LON:VRS] Versarien PLC share price was +0.5p at 91.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
