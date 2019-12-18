StockMarketWire.com - Sound Energy said it planned to raise at least £1.5m from a share placing to bolster its cash position while it pursued a partial sale of assets in eastern Morocco.
News shares in the company would be offered at 2p each.
Sound Energy said a due diligence process being undertaken by a counterparty in relation to the planned sale was ongoing. Exclusivity for the period to 14 February remained in force.
The company said it would expect to receive a gross initial consideration payment, on completion of the partial sale, of about $29.8m, should it be sealed on terms included in a previous non-binding agreement.
At 9:52am: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was -0.98p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
