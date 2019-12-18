StockMarketWire.com - Caledonian Trust said annual profits fell as net assets declined and costs increased.

For the year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £2.1m from £2.9m and net asset value per share fell to 203.7p from 186.2p on-year.

Income from rent and service charges increased to £441K from £416K.

Administrative expenses increased to £755K from £649K.


At 9:55am: [LON:CNN] Caledonian Trust PLC share price was +7.5p at 180p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com