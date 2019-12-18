StockMarketWire.com - Premier African Minerals said it expected to have electricity to power the RHA tungsten mine in Zimbabwe from early January.
The company said a changeover panel and transformer had been sourced by Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.
The authority had provided the mine with a temporary solution, whereby they were in the process of coupling two transformer units into one unit that could while RHA awaited delivery of another transformer.
'I am very pleased that we managed to electrify RHA,' chief executive George Roach said.
'When coupled with the plant optimisation, this will significantly reduce operating expenditure and generally further de-risk planned return to production.'
At 1:35pm: [LON:PREM] Premier African Minerals share price was +0.02p at 0.09p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: