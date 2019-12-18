StockMarketWire.com - Company investor Yolo Leisure and Technology said it would place shares to existing investors to raise £1.85m to pursue technology opportunities in the fields of big data, machine learning, telematics and the internet of things.

New shares in the company were being offered at 16p each, a 6.5% premium above their closing price on Tuesday.


At 2:06pm: [LON:YOLO] Yolo Leisure And Technology Plc share price was -1p at 14.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com