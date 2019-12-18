StockMarketWire.com - Independent Oil and Gas said an analysis of a recent discovery at an appraisal well in the North Sea indicated it did not contain a commercial quantity of natural gas.
Analysis of wireline data for the Harvey well 48/24b-6 had demonstrated the presence of a 49 foot vertical gas column at the top of the reservoir, in contrast to pre-drill estimates of a 211 foot gas column.
The column appeared to be a small independent pocket of gas of limited areal extent, resulting in what the company believed to be sub-commercial volumes.
'However, the updated mapping based on the well data also indicates the presence of a larger structure at Harvey up-dip to the northeast of the previous 48/23-2 well,' the company added.
'Additional short-term technical work can provide further definition on the updated mapping and the company will proceed with this as the next step.'
