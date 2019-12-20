StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell foreshadowed impairment charges of $1.7bn-to-$2.3bn for the fourth quarter, while applying mixed changes to its production forecasts.
At its refining and fuel marketing business, oil products sales volumes were expected to be between 6.50m and 7.00m barrels per day. That was lower than previous guidance of 6.65m and 7.05m barrels.
Shell also warned of lower marketing margins in that business.
Upstream production, however, was seen at between 2.78bn and 2.83bn barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from previous guidance of between 2.65bn and 2.80bn.
The company also said that it expected to post additional well write-offs in the range of $100m-to-$200m compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Production at Shell's integrated gas business was seen at between 920k and 970k barrels of oil equivalent per day, with LNG liquefaction volumes at between 8.8m and 9.4m tonnes.
Provision updates for decommissioning and restoration obligations were expected to have a negative impact on earnings in the range of $100m-to-$200m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
