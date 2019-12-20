StockMarketWire.com - Surveyor company Fletcher King posted a modest first-half profit, which it said reflected a subdued property market dogged by Brexit uncertainty.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October amounted to £108k, down from £132k on-year.
Revenue fell to £1.33m, down from £1.47m.
The company held its interim dividend steady at 1p per share.
'We had a reasonable first half and I am pleased that we are able to report a profit, albeit at a lower level than previous years, and to maintain our interim dividend at the same level as last year,' chairman David Fletcher said.
'My year-end statement warned of the potential difficulty in maintaining profitability in a volatile market and that situation continues.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
