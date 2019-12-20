StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker focused Oxford BioDynamics said it had entered into a master service agreement for the development of its flagship EpiSwitch technology with 'a top US pharmaceutical company'.
The company, which Oxford BioDynamics didn't identify, would be granted access to the EpiSwitch technology for use in the development of predictive biomarkers.
Further details of the agreement and financial terms were also not disclosed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: