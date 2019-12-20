StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks pushed higher in early trade on Friday amid expectations that parliament would later in the day approve Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.
At 0845, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 17.74 points, or 0.2%, at 7.591.56.
Royal Dutch Shell reversed 0.6% to £22.535 as it foreshadowed impairment charges in the fourth quarter of $1.7bn-to-$2.3bn.
The oil giant also lowered its oil-product production guidance for the period, but lifted its forecast for upstream and oil and gas output.
AstraZeneca rose 0.9% to £77.06 on agreeing to sell the commercial rights to Arimidex and Casodex, used primarily to treat breast and prostate cancers, in European, African and other countries to Juvise Pharmaceuticals, for $198m.
Residential landlord Grainger shed 0.5% to 304.4p, having received planning consent to redevelop a housing estate in the London Borough of Lambeth involving 215 homes.
LondonMetric Property added 0.2% to 229.58p on news that it had sold two 'mega box' warehouses and two regional distribution warehouses for a combined £145.3m, of which its share was £141.9m.
Cosmetics company Warpaint London sank 17% to 68.02p as it warned on profits and said it would split the roles of its current joint chief executives.
Sam Bazini would remain CEO while Eoin Macleod had been appointed to the newly created position of managing director, reflecting a more operational focus.
Greencoat UK Wind said it had agreed to acquire the Windy Rig and Twentyshilling wind farms in Scotland from Statkraft for a combined £104m. Its shares were broadly flat at 149.32p.
Nanomaterials company Nanoco firmed 10% to 13.75p on revealing that it had received takeover interest from a number of interested parties and invited them to conduct due diligence.
Biomarker focused Oxford BioDynamics rallied 12% to 115.75p after it entered into a master service agreement for the development of its flagship EpiSwitch technology with 'a top US pharmaceutical company'.
Marketing group Jaywing slumped 20% to 3.7p as it booked a deeper first-half loss after its revenue slumped by more than a quarter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
