StockMarketWire.com - Aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business Benchmark booked a deeper annual loss after it wrote down the value of its assets.
Net losses for the year through September amounted to £83.1m, compared to restated losses of £4.4m on-year.
Benchmark said it recorded a £44.8m asset value impairment as a result of a reduction in forecasts in advanced nutrition, due to a 'material change' in market outlook.
Revenue from continuing operations fell 3% to £127.3m, while adjusted operating profit from continuing operations fell 75% to £3.6m.
Executive chairman Peter George described the results as disappointing.
The company's priorities in the coming year, he said, would include delivering on a programme of disposals and restructuring.
At 9:56am: [LON:BMK] Benchmark Holdings Plc share price was -4.5p at 42.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: