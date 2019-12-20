StockMarketWire.com - Aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business Benchmark booked a deeper annual loss after it wrote down the value of its assets.

Net losses for the year through September amounted to £83.1m, compared to restated losses of £4.4m on-year.

Benchmark said it recorded a £44.8m asset value impairment as a result of a reduction in forecasts in advanced nutrition, due to a 'material change' in market outlook.

Revenue from continuing operations fell 3% to £127.3m, while adjusted operating profit from continuing operations fell 75% to £3.6m.

Executive chairman Peter George described the results as disappointing.

The company's priorities in the coming year, he said, would include delivering on a programme of disposals and restructuring.


