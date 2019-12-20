StockMarketWire.com - Specialty chemicals producer Iofina said a proposed fifth iodine production plant in western Oklahoma was expected to contribute to company output in the first half of 2020.
The plant, where work began in late September, continued to make progress as expected within its original timeline and budget.
'The company is happy to report that concrete, electrical work and tank placement has begun and larger infrastructure will be installed in early 2020,' Iofina said.
At 10:16am: [LON:IOF] Iofina PLC share price was -0.1p at 27.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: