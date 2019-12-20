StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       571.50       +2.33%
Croda International                     4966.00       +2.06%
Burberry Group                          2192.00       +1.91%
London Stock Exchange Group             7598.00       +1.85%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6076.00       +1.79%
NMC Health                              1201.50      -21.80%
Persimmon                               2615.50       -1.82%
Standard Chartered                       725.50       -1.77%
Land Securities Group                    948.30       -1.51%
Barclays                                 180.67       -1.48%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        156.90       +3.22%
Synthomer                                355.50       +2.39%
PZ Cussons                               184.70       +2.27%
Beazley                                  546.50       +2.15%
IWG                                      416.00       +1.46%
Stagecoach Group                         157.65       -3.99%
TBC Bank Group                          1274.00       -3.48%
Capita Group (The)                       163.75       -3.11%
Ferrexpo                                 152.60       -2.99%
Drax Group                               324.60       -2.87%

FTSE 350
Hochschild Mining                        156.90       +3.22%
Synthomer                                355.50       +2.39%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       571.50       +2.33%
PZ Cussons                               184.70       +2.27%
Beazley                                  546.50       +2.15%
NMC Health                              1201.50      -21.80%
Stagecoach Group                         157.65       -3.99%
TBC Bank Group                          1274.00       -3.48%
Capita Group (The)                       163.75       -3.11%
Ferrexpo                                 152.60       -2.99%

AIM
Mila Resources                             2.55      +34.21%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +27.27%
Origo Partners                             0.21      +27.27%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           0.13      +25.60%
United Oil  Gas                            3.85      +23.20%
Jaywing                                    3.50      -24.73%
Regency Mines                              0.03      -20.00%
Blue Star Capital                          0.10      -19.23%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.65      -16.13%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.65      -15.38%

Overall Market
Mila Resources                             2.55      +34.21%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +27.27%
Origo Partners                             0.21      +27.27%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           0.13      +25.60%
Renewi                                    33.43      +23.36%
Jaywing                                    3.50      -24.73%
NMC Health                              1201.50      -21.80%
Regency Mines                              0.03      -20.00%
Blue Star Capital                          0.10      -19.23%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.65      -16.13%