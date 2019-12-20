FTSE 100 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 571.50 +2.33% Croda International 4966.00 +2.06% Burberry Group 2192.00 +1.91% London Stock Exchange Group 7598.00 +1.85% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6076.00 +1.79% NMC Health 1201.50 -21.80% Persimmon 2615.50 -1.82% Standard Chartered 725.50 -1.77% Land Securities Group 948.30 -1.51% Barclays 180.67 -1.48% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 156.90 +3.22% Synthomer 355.50 +2.39% PZ Cussons 184.70 +2.27% Beazley 546.50 +2.15% IWG 416.00 +1.46% Stagecoach Group 157.65 -3.99% TBC Bank Group 1274.00 -3.48% Capita Group (The) 163.75 -3.11% Ferrexpo 152.60 -2.99% Drax Group 324.60 -2.87% FTSE 350 Hochschild Mining 156.90 +3.22% Synthomer 355.50 +2.39% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 571.50 +2.33% PZ Cussons 184.70 +2.27% Beazley 546.50 +2.15% NMC Health 1201.50 -21.80% Stagecoach Group 157.65 -3.99% TBC Bank Group 1274.00 -3.48% Capita Group (The) 163.75 -3.11% Ferrexpo 152.60 -2.99% AIM Mila Resources 2.55 +34.21% Alexander Mining 0.04 +27.27% Origo Partners 0.21 +27.27% Prospex Oil Gas 0.13 +25.60% United Oil Gas 3.85 +23.20% Jaywing 3.50 -24.73% Regency Mines 0.03 -20.00% Blue Star Capital 0.10 -19.23% Firestone Diamonds 0.65 -16.13% Mi-Pay Group 1.65 -15.38% Overall Market Mila Resources 2.55 +34.21% Alexander Mining 0.04 +27.27% Origo Partners 0.21 +27.27% Prospex Oil Gas 0.13 +25.60% Renewi 33.43 +23.36% Jaywing 3.50 -24.73% NMC Health 1201.50 -21.80% Regency Mines 0.03 -20.00% Blue Star Capital 0.10 -19.23% Firestone Diamonds 0.65 -16.13%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -