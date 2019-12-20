StockMarketWire.com - Company investor Vela Technologies reported a first-half loss, mostly driven by administrative expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £258k, compared to losses of £298k on-year.
Vela Technologies did not book any revenue during the period.
'The first six months of the current financial year was a period of both intense activity for a number of our investee companies as well as a time where we have continued to consider several different corporate transactions, including approaches from third parties, on an informal basis, to utilise Vela as a reverse takeover vehicle,' chairman N Brent Fitzpatrick said.
'In addition, the board has also continued to review more substantial investments in both listed and unlisted companies.'
At 1:20pm: [LON:VELA] Vela Technologies share price was 0p at 0.09p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
