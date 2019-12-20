StockMarketWire.com - United Oil & Gas urged shareholders not to get too carried away with some initial positive well results in Egypt, which were subject to further testing.
The company, while acknowledging large rises in its share price, recently agreed to acquire Egyptian assets from Rockhopper Energy, which reported the ASH-2 well had 50 metres of net oil pay and flow rates of 7,000 barrels of oil per day.
United Oil & Gas chief executive Brian Larkin called the results 'very encouraging'.
He added, however, that 'with testing still in progress, it would be premature to draw any further conclusions on the oil volumes associated with the well, or the sustainable production rates that may be possible from it'.
'It is worth emphasising that these could be significantly lower than the initial test, and we will keep the market updated as more information becomes available from the ongoing well-testing,' Larkin said.
At 1:47pm: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
