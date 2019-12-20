StockMarketWire.com - Catalyst Media swung to a full-year loss, owing to a write down in the value of its shareholding in Sports Information Services.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £0.61m, compared to aprofit of £0.95m on-year.
Catalyst Media owned 20.5% of Sports Information Services, which provides content to the betting industry and was involved in a costly legal dispute over horse racing data.
At 1:48pm: [LON:CMX] Catalyst Media Group PLC share price was 0p at 69p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: