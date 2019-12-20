StockMarketWire.com - Globalworth Real Estate Investments said it had acquired three connected officer buildings in Krakow, Poland for up to €134m.
The final payment would be determined based on the leasing status of the second and third buildings at completion and after customary deductions.
The 11-storey buildings were referred to as Podium Park and had a leasable area of over 55,000 square metres.
'Today's announcement of the acquisition of Podium Park, one of the most modern and ecological office projects in Poland, marks the completion of the investment pipeline in Poland which we announced on 1 October as being under exclusivity,' chief executive Dimitris Raptis said.
At 2:09pm: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was -0.03p at 9.2p
