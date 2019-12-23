Interim Result

30/12/2019 SimiGon Ltd (SIM)



AGM / EGM

27/12/2019 Agriterra Ltd (AGTA)

27/12/2019 Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (ECO)

28/12/2019 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)

30/12/2019 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)

30/12/2019 Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)

30/12/2019 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

31/12/2019 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG)

31/12/2019 Leaf Clean Energy Company (LEAF)



Ex-Dividend

24/12/2019 Morses Club Plc (MCL)

24/12/2019 Petro Matad Ltd (MATD)

24/12/2019 Pjsc Mmc Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)

24/12/2019 NewRiver Retail Ltd (NRR)

24/12/2019 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)

24/12/2019 Halma PLC (HLMA)

24/12/2019 Grainger PLC (GRI)

24/12/2019 BT Group PLC (BT.A)

24/12/2019 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

24/12/2019 Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS)

24/12/2019 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)

24/12/2019 Dart Group PLC (DTG)

24/12/2019 Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Tst Pl (ASEI)



