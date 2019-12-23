Interim Result
30/12/2019 SimiGon Ltd (SIM)
AGM / EGM
27/12/2019 Agriterra Ltd (AGTA)
27/12/2019 Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (ECO)
28/12/2019 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)
30/12/2019 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2019 Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)
30/12/2019 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2019 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG)
31/12/2019 Leaf Clean Energy Company (LEAF)
Ex-Dividend
24/12/2019 Morses Club Plc (MCL)
24/12/2019 Petro Matad Ltd (MATD)
24/12/2019 Pjsc Mmc Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
24/12/2019 NewRiver Retail Ltd (NRR)
24/12/2019 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)
24/12/2019 Halma PLC (HLMA)
24/12/2019 Grainger PLC (GRI)
24/12/2019 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
24/12/2019 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
24/12/2019 Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS)
24/12/2019 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)
24/12/2019 Dart Group PLC (DTG)
24/12/2019 Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Tst Pl (ASEI)
