StockMarketWire.com - Property investor McKay Securities said it had exchanged contracts to sell the long leasehold interest in a London office asset for £76.5m.
The sale of the building, at 30 Lombard Street, reflected a net initial yield of 4.16% on a topped-up basis and a capital value of £1,308 per square foot.
Completion of the sale was subject to landlord's consent and satisfaction of certain conditions relating to highways matters, potentially requiring third-party approval, with an estimated timescale of around three months.
At 8:15am: [LON:MCKS] McKay Securities PLC share price was 0p at 275p
