StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources said partner Danube Petroleum was planning an extensive work programme at the Parta licence in Romania.

Reabold owned a 50.8% interest in Danube, which owned all of the Parta sole risk area and would have a 50% interest in the Parta exploration licence.

An A$6.2m funding package in place for testing, appraisal drilling and development studies, plus a seismic acquisition on the licence.

Production testing of the Iecea Mica-1 well planned to commence in February.

Development feasibility studies had commenced, focusing on gas sales via a nearby gas plant or gas-to-power via proximal high voltage network.

At 9:23am: [LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was 0p at 0.74p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com