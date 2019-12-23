StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources said partner Danube Petroleum was planning an extensive work programme at the Parta licence in Romania.
Reabold owned a 50.8% interest in Danube, which owned all of the Parta sole risk area and would have a 50% interest in the Parta exploration licence.
An A$6.2m funding package in place for testing, appraisal drilling and development studies, plus a seismic acquisition on the licence.
Production testing of the Iecea Mica-1 well planned to commence in February.
Development feasibility studies had commenced, focusing on gas sales via a nearby gas plant or gas-to-power via proximal high voltage network.
At 9:23am: [LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was 0p at 0.74p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: