StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had secured a combined £2.4m expansion of study programmes with two large pharma client contracts.
One involved an around £1.8m extension to a Phase III study in Huntington's Disease, previously announced in September 2018.
The other was an around £0.6m extension to a study programme in progressive supranuclear palsy, previously announced in October 2019.
'HD and PSP are devastating neurological conditions, currently with no cure, and we are pleased to build momentum in our mission to support our clients in delivering data analytics in these challenging areas of rare, neurodegenerative disease,' chief executive Giulio Cerroni said.
'Our services will enable them to measure the impact of the trialled drugs with greater confidence and potentially unlock new insights into disease progression.'
