StockMarketWire.com - 
NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £36,099,719

DIGS	GCP Student Living Plc	 value of shares traded £32,334,304

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,942,317

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,636,597

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £23,294,045

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,845,338

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £21,151,863

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £20,421,147

BNC	Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,334,534

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,994,748

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,984,905

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £16,634,549

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,027,940

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,173,121

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £10,620,047

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,470,144

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £10,450,388

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,346,279

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,066,925

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,780,121

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £9,619,237

CCC	Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £9,132,682

DTG	Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £9,107,965

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,729,846

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £8,585,716

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,539,225

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,931,424

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,497,136

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £7,039,241

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,027,839



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com