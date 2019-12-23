NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £36,099,719 DIGS GCP Student Living Plc value of shares traded £32,334,304 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,942,317 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,636,597 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £23,294,045 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,845,338 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £21,151,863 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £20,421,147 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,334,534 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,994,748 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,984,905 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £16,634,549 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,027,940 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,173,121 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £10,620,047 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,470,144 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £10,450,388 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,346,279 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,066,925 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,780,121 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £9,619,237 CCC Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £9,132,682 DTG Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £9,107,965 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,729,846 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £8,585,716 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,539,225 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,931,424 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,497,136 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £7,039,241 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,027,839 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com