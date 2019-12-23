StockMarketWire.com - InfraStrata said it expected to make a final investment decision on its Islandmagee gas storage project in Northern Ireland in the first half of 2020.
As announced last week, project funding had now been moved into 2020.
'The decision to take final investment decision in 2020 was a result of potential new funding opportunities available for the project that could have significant long-term upside gains for the company, amongst which is the potential to retain a much larger project equity stake than originally envisaged,' InfraStrata said.
The release of revised construction tender documents was expected to occur in the first quarter of 2020.
At 2:32pm: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
