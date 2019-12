NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £7,781,301 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £5,742,008 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,704,357 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £5,428,967 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £5,002,550 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £4,718,925 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £3,751,882 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £3,684,599 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £3,556,687 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £3,410,097 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £3,290,901 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £2,856,808 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £2,798,151 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £2,531,281 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £2,352,724 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £2,141,046 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £2,064,921 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £2,008,454 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £1,874,487 OCDO Ocado Group Plc value of shares traded £1,844,854 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £1,717,277 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £1,567,377 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £1,534,360 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £1,399,464 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £1,368,968 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £1,312,935 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £1,312,835 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £1,268,906 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £1,187,981 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £1,146,443 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com