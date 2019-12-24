StockMarketWire.com - 
LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,955,409

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,552,566

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £11,610,659

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £8,498,153

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £8,317,779

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,961,522

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,276,120

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,201,952

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,129,804

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £6,358,942

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,857,816

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,469,585

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,538,783

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £3,893,467

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £3,819,679

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £3,595,489

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,517,334

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £3,394,838

OCDO	Ocado Group Plc value of shares traded £3,216,243

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £3,111,914

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,005,927

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £2,982,406

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £2,948,270

ASC	ASOS Plc value of shares traded £2,922,900

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £2,823,488

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £2,706,014

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £2,622,573

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £2,602,028

SOPH	Sophos Group Plc value of shares traded £2,327,467

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £2,230,175



