SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £52,413,714 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,571,223 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,630,632 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,212,725 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £36,786,403 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £29,364,202 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,227,189 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £28,624,219 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £24,860,548 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,045,643 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,975,823 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £22,627,644 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,318,400 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £21,957,323 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £19,624,502 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £19,010,992 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,604,194 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,536,910 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,534,095 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,340,511 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £12,458,019 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,022,300 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,673,533 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,064,418 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £10,736,774 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,162,499 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £9,931,566 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,732,351 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £9,638,137 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,896,520