SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £52,413,714

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,571,223

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,630,632

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,212,725

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £36,786,403

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £29,364,202

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,227,189

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £28,624,219

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £24,860,548

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,045,643

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,975,823

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £22,627,644

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,318,400

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £21,957,323

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £19,624,502

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £19,010,992

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,604,194

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,536,910

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,534,095

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,340,511

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £12,458,019

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,022,300

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,673,533

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,064,418

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £10,736,774

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,162,499

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £9,931,566

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,732,351

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £9,638,137

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,896,520



