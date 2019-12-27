StockMarketWire.com - Adamas Finance Asia said 85%-owned Future Metal has now installed a processing line for its quarry and the initial run of the processing plant has been successfully conducted.
It said Future Metal was on track to achieve daily production of 800 to 1,000 tonnes over the coming quarter, with capacity rising to around 2,000 tonnes by mid-2020.
At 8:07am: [LON:ADAM] Adamas Finance Asia Ltd share price was 0p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
