StockMarketWire.com - Spectra Systems has expanded its patent portfolio for products used in banknote authentication, products authentication and banknote cleaning.
Between October 2018 and December 2019 it was either issued, granted or received notices of allowance on one US patent and 41 foreign patents.
At 8:19am: [LON:SPSY] Spectra Systems Corporation share price was 0p at 155p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: