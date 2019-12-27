StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £24,911,994

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £10,380,405

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £8,751,760

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £8,749,529

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,740,805

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,148,200

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,962,180

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,456,701

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,263,757

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,827,075

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,604,677

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £6,492,276

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,313,671

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £5,854,056

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,563,165

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,904,552

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £4,245,973

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,064,496

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,953,358

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £3,928,016

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £3,749,875

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,440,285

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £3,069,406

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £2,770,460

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £2,745,997

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £2,702,237

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £2,637,765

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £2,451,027

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £2,412,514

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £2,320,474



