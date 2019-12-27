RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £24,911,994 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £10,380,405 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £8,751,760 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £8,749,529 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,740,805 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,148,200 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,962,180 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,456,701 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,263,757 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,827,075 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,604,677 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £6,492,276 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,313,671 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £5,854,056 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,563,165 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,904,552 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £4,245,973 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,064,496 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,953,358 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £3,928,016 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £3,749,875 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,440,285 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £3,069,406 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £2,770,460 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £2,745,997 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £2,702,237 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £2,637,765 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £2,451,027 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £2,412,514 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £2,320,474 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com