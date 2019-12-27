StockMarketWire.com - CCTV specialist UniVision Engineering said half-year pre-tax profit had slumped from HK$10.6m to HK$1.7m.
A major contract with Mass Transit Railway became more labour-intensive, resulting in a lower margin contribution.
Disruption in Hong Kong also hindered progress in the six month period ending 30 September with UniVision saying many installation plans were delayed or postponed.
At 9:46am: [LON:UVEL] Univision Engineering Ltd share price was 0p at 1.85p
